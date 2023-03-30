THURSDAY: Clouds increase through the day Thursday, though there will be some sunshine as well. Temperatures climb into the lower and mid-70s. Wind gradually picks up from the south, bringing a warm front through the area during the evening.

This front will come with some showers and perhaps a few evening thunderstorms. These could move in just before sunset. The risk for severe weather holds off until Friday.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Expect partly sunny skies at times Friday, warming temperatures into the upper 70s to lower 80s. This will fuel strong to severe storms during the day, some of which could be capable of producing tornadoes, damaging wind and large hail.

For more information on this risk, we have more information on the AST Blog. You can find that here.