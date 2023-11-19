SUNDAY: Sunday will start sunny and end cloudy with a 30% chance for showers. Temperatures will warm into the mid 60s before the thicker clouds move in during the afternoon.

MONDAY: The weather will be stormy for most of Monday. The southern half of the state is under a risk for severe thunderstorms. The storms will impact the state during the daytime hours. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s with a breezy south wind 10-15 mph.

Click here for more information on the severe weather threat.

TUESDAY: The showers will be well to our east by Tuesday morning. Overall, Tuesday will be a windy, cloudy, and cold day. Temperatures will struggle to get out of the 40s with a northwest wind 10-15 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Chilly temperatures will stick around for the rest of the week. Skies will be mostly sunny Wednesday and Thanksgiving. It looks like our next chance for rain will be on Saturday.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

Follow me on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram