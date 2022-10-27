THURSDAY MORNING: We begin our Thursday with clear skies and cold temperatures. Most areas begin in the upper 30s to lower 40s. Then by midday, we’ll see temperatures reach the lower 60s with plenty of sunshine.

THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Some extra high, thin clouds move into the picture during the afternoon. Still, some sunshine will shine through. Temperatures will reach into the upper 60s to near 70.

THURSDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We keep partly cloudy to partly clear skies overnight with dry conditions. Temperatures slip into the upper 40s by Friday morning.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Clouds will continue to gradually increase into Friday afternoon as our next storm system approaches. A few light showers will be possible Friday night during some high school football games, especially across southwest Arkansas. These become heavier as they spread east across the state overnight Friday into Saturday.

Saturday will bring our heaviest rain, especially across southern Arkansas. Most of the state will see 1 to 2 inches of rain by the end of the day. Then Sunday will bring some scattered light showers or drizzle. Temperatures over the weekend only reach the lower 60s. But we gradually clear out and dry out on Halloween with highs in the upper 60s.