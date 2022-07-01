TONIGHT: Another mild & humid night ahead. Low temps drop to the mid 70s, but we won’t get below 80°F until after midnight with light southerly breeze.

SATURDAY: Hot and humid Saturday with high temps in the low to mid 90s, feeling closer to 100°F. A few showers and storms are possible during the afternoon and early evening hours but should diminish after sunset.

WHAT’S NEXT: Repeat forecast of Saturday for Sunday. July 4th will be hotter in the mid to upper 90s. Temps will be warm in the mid 80s by the time most fireworks will go off with mostly clear conditions.

