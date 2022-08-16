TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat advisories remain in effect across most of the state until 7 p.m. Temperatures soar into the mid-90s with heat index values between the upper 90s to about 105. A few isolated storms build across the state into late-afternoon. A few could be on the strong side.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Showers and storms become a bit more widespread into the night. A few could be strong, perhaps producing damaging wind at times. Temperatures slip to about 70 degrees by Wednesday morning with continued rain in most cases.

WEDNESDAY: Scattered storms will slip farther south into Wednesday morning and midday. Then a few storms will be possible in southern Arkansas later in the day. Things dry out some into Central Arkansas by the afternoon. But temperatures only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: A shower or two may linger into Thursday morning. Otherwise, we’re in for more sunshine and less humidity later in the week. Highs will be in the mid and upper 80s. Then showers and storms return again next week.