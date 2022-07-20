WEDNESDAY MORNING: Some of the area will start out with mostly clear skies. But across parts of northern Arkansas, a few isolated showers will build. These will spread southeast. But will likely diminish some as they roll into central Arkansas. Temperatures still heat up to the mid-90s by midday.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny skies with perhaps an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures climb to about 101. Heat index values range between 105 and 115. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect again through the evening.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: As this frontal boundary drifts into the state, it likely stalls. This will bring a few more clouds overnight with perhaps a few more isolated showers and storms. Still, these will be few and far between. So many will remain dry.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: These spotty storms may linger into the morning with some residual cloud coverage into the day. This may ease the heat a bit, but only bringing highs down to the upper 90s. Heat index values still reach nearly 105. Then we heat up even more into the weekend with more sunshine.