TODAY: Temperatures today will warm into the upper 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with a low-end chance for a few isolated showers and storms.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. One or two lingering showers will be possible.
TOMORROW: Saturday will be one of the best chances for rain that we have seen in almost two weeks. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong to severe storms can not be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats.
EXTENDED: More showers and thunderstorm chances will continue into Sunday and throughout next week as temperatures remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s.
STAY INFORMED
Download the Arkansas Storm Team app
To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.
To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.
The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.
Follow the Arkansas Storm Team
Be alerted as soon as severe weather coverage begins by downloading the Arkansas Storm Team app from the App Store or on Google Play.