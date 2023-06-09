TODAY: Temperatures today will warm into the upper 80s. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today with a low-end chance for a few isolated showers and storms.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy skies will linger overnight as temperatures fall into the upper 60s. One or two lingering showers will be possible.

TOMORROW: Saturday will be one of the best chances for rain that we have seen in almost two weeks. Showers and thunderstorms are likely through the afternoon and evening hours. A few strong to severe storms can not be ruled out. Damaging wind gusts and large hail will be the main threats.

EXTENDED: More showers and thunderstorm chances will continue into Sunday and throughout next week as temperatures remain in the upper 80s and lower 90s.