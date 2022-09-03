TONIGHT: Temperatures will fall into the lower 70s overnight tonight under partly cloudy skies. An isolated shower or two cannot be ruled out however most areas will remain dry.
TOMORROW: Sunday will look very similar to Saturday. Temperatures will be near normal with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies. A few isolated showers will be possible mainly during the second half of the day however most of the day will remain dry.
LABOR DAY: Monday’s weather will remain fairly similar to this weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s with a mix of sun and clouds. A few isolated showers or storms are possible through the afternoon hours however most of the day will be dry.
EXTENDED: Isolated storm chances will continue through the upcoming week as a stationary boundary remains to the south of the state. Temperatures will also stay near seasonal values with highs in the mid to upper 80s.
