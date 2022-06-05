TONIGHT: A few isolated storms will be possible this evening as a complex moves to the south and the east. Most of the storms are losing energy, but isolated storm chances remain possible through the evening hours.

MONDAY: Isolated storm chances continue on Monday mainly for the northern half of the state. These storms will move through late morning/early afternoon. Conditions will dry out by the late afternoon hours as temperatures make a run for the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will look very similar to Monday with isolated storm chances in the forecast mainly for the afternoon hours. These storms also look to mainly impact the northern half of the state. Highs will also be above average in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

EXTENDED: Isolated to scattered storm chances will remain in the forecast through the end of the week. Much of each day will be dry, but most afternoons look to have some chance for rain and storms. Temperatures look to slowly cool off into the mid to lower 80s by the end of the week.