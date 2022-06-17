TONIGHT: After temps in the upper 90s and heat indices closer to 110°F, it’ll take more than just the sunset to cool us off. Temps overnight will be about 10 degrees above average and closer to 80°F. Mostly clear and calm wind. An isolated shower or storm is possible through the early evening, but primarily east of Little Rock.

SATURDAY: Saturday will be hot and humid once more. High temperatures in the mid 90s with heat index values topping off at 105°F. There is a low chance for a few isolated showers and storms to develop in the late afternoon and early evening. Any storms sparking up with move in and our quickly, but the majority of the state will still see plenty of sunshine.

WHAT’S NEXT: Cooler & less humid weather arrives Sunday! High temps in the upper 80s and close to 90°F Sunday afternoon with it feeling more pleasant due to drier air behind a cold front. Morning lows will also drop to the upper 60s Sunday & Monday, but don’t get used to it. Higher heat is back once more next week.

