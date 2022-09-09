TONIGHT: A few clouds will move into the area tonight as an area of low pressure nears the state. A few isolated showers can not be ruled out across eastern Arkansas, however, most of the state will remain dry tonight. Temperatures will fall into the upper 60s overnight.

TOMORROW: Clear conditions are expected tomorrow morning with clouds slowly drifting into the area by the afternoon. Rain chances will also start to increase by the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms will be likely for parts of central and eastern Arkansas. The western half of the state is expected to remain dry. It will be a bit on the muggy side on Saturday with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 80s.

SUNDAY: A cold front will start to move through the state on Sunday. This could bring an isolated shower or two, however, most areas will remain dry. It will feel a bit humid before the front moves through as temperatures warm into the mid-80s. Once the front moves through the state by the evening hours, humidity levels will be much lower.

EXTENDED: The weather looks beautiful for next week as dew points will be much lower thanks to Sunday’s cold front. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s to start the week under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will slowly start to warm up back to seasonal values through the end of the week, however dew points will remain on the comfortable side.