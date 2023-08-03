TONIGHT: Prepare for another hot and humid overnight. Temperatures won’t drop below 80° across most of Arkansas with feels like temperatures in the 90s. Skies will be mostly clear with no chance of rain. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: Unfortunately, Friday is looking just as hot as Thursday was. Temperatures will warm into the low 100s with feels-like temperatures over 110°. There is an excessive heat warning in effect for most of Arkansas Friday. Skies will be partly cloudy with a 20% chance for an isolated pop-up shower in the afternoon. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

WEEKEND: Saturday will start hot and sunny. Temperatures will heat to 100° in the afternoon. In the evening we will see a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sunday will feature a 40% rain chance in the morning and afternoon. This will keep temperatures lower. Highs on Sunday afternoon will be in the mid 90s.

NEXT WEEK: Temperatures will finally cool closer to normal next week. It looks like we will be in the low 90s with a 40% chance for afternoon storms most of next week.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

