TONIGHT: Prepare for the warmest night of the year. I’m forecasting a low temperature of 80° tonight! Skies will be mostly clear with a southwest wind of 5-10 mph.

FRIDAY: A excessive heat warning will be in effect again Friday afternoon. Feels like temperatures will be over 110°. I think the humidity will be slightly lower, but that will lead to our air temperature being slightly higher. That’s why I’m forecasting a high temperature of 102° for Friday.

WEEKEND: Both days this weekend will still be hot and humid, but they will feature more cloud cover and afternoon shower chances. This will allow our temperatures to be a little less hot! Afternoon thunderstorms chances are only 30%.

NEXT WEEK: Rain chances will continue to increase into next week. This will make for afternoon temperatures in the mid 90s rather than the low 100s we’ve been dealing with!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

