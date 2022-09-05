TONIGHT: Thunderstorms Monday afternoon dropped 1½” – 2½” across some parts in central Arkansas down to Pine Bluff, prompting a few flash flood warnings for Pulaski, Faulkner & Jefferson Counties. Rain diminishes this evening and clears out later tonight entirely. It will be mild with low temps in the low 70s.

TUESDAY: A good mix of clouds and sun Tuesday afternoon with high temps reaching close to 90°F. Some showers and storms are possible late Tuesday through the evening.

WHAT’S NEXT: Rain chances remain slim Wednesday through Friday and a little higher come this weekend. Afternoon temps remain in the 80s for the most part this week with mornings close to 70°F.

