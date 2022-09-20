TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will continue to heat things up through the afternoon. Highs will likely reach the upper 90s to nearly 100 degrees. Heat index values may range between 98 and 103 during much of the afternoon.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Skies remain clear and temperatures remain mild. Most areas will drop into the lower to mid-70s with a few in the upper 60s.

WEDNESDAY: This forecast repeats itself a bit into Wednesday. Expect more sunshine with temperatures reaching about 100 degrees. Heat index values could reach 105.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: A cool front moves into the picture Thursday, dropping temperatures only to the mid-90s Thursday. Friday will be clear and a bit cooler, likely in the upper 80s to lower 90s. Then we heat up again during the weekend.