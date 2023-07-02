TONIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will die down tonight. Temperatures will cool into the low 70s with partly cloudy skies. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: The rain chance goes down to 30% Monday. Skies will be mostly sunny and this will make for hotter temperatures. Most will warm into the mid to upper 90s by the afternoon. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: There will be a 50% chance of pop-up showers and thunderstorms on the 4th of July. Rain chances will be scattered enough that you shouldn’t cancel your plans. Plus the storms should be weakening in the evening in time for the fireworks. 40% rain chances will continue each day of the work week. This will make for high temperatures in the low 90s!

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

