SUNDAY: It looks like the humidity will lower a little bit on Sunday. Even though it will be a little less muggy, the temperatures will actually get warmer. I’m forecasting a high of 96° Sunday afternoon. There will be less pop-up storms than Saturday afternoon, but enough for me to but a 20% chance of rain in the forecast. North wind 5-10 mph.

MONDAY: I’m upping the rain chance to 30% Monday afternoon. I think afternoon showers and storms will be more numerous than they were this weekend. It will still be hot with temperatures warming into the low 90s. Those who see one of those pop-up showers will get some relief from the heat. Northeast wind 5 mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday will be just like Monday. Temperatures in the low 90s and a 30% chance for a pop-up shower or thunderstorm.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: I’m taking rain chances out for Wednesday and Thursday. The bringing them back on Friday and next weekend. Every day this week and next weekend will be in the 90s.

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

