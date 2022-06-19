TODAY: Our one-day relief from the heat and the humidity was felt across Arkansas today! Temperatures topped out in the upper 80s with lower dew points! This afternoon will be the best time to get out and enjoy the last few hours of Juneteenth/Father’s Day!

TONIGHT: We will see temperatures dropping into the low 60s across much of the state! It is easier for dry air to cool so you may want a long sleeve shirt if you venture out tonight.

MONDAY: A cool start in the low 60s will quickly go away. A southerly breeze will push in hot and more humid air for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s with slightly more humid air. Skies will feature full sun all day.

EXTENDED FORECAST: The warming trend continues into the middle part of the workweek. Temperatures will rise into the low 100s across most of Arkansas! There is no relief from the heat and no rain chances in the forecast.

Happy Juneteenth and Father’s Day! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

