TODAY: Monday will start out with mostly cloudy skies. Clouds will begin to clear in the late morning and afternoon. This will allow temperatures to rise into the low and mid 90s. There is a 20% chance for a shower across Arkansas. Southwest wind 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Skies will completely clear out overnight. Temperatures will drop into the mid 70s with a southwest breeze of around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: There is a slim chance for an afternoon shower across Southern Arkansas. Besides that, expect mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the upper 90s. I wouldn’t be surprised to see heat advisories Tuesday afternoon for feels-like temperatures over 105°.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: We are already looking at our next frontal system that could bring more rain. Wednesday will still be hot and sunny out ahead of the cold front, while rain is looking possible Thursday and Friday. It’s still too early to talk about rain amounts.

Happy Monday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

