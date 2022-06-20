TODAY: This morning will be nice and cool. Temperatures will start in the upper 50s and low 60s across most of Arkansas. You may even want a long sleeve shirt this morning! A southerly breeze will push in hot and more humid air for Monday afternoon. Temperatures will rise into the mid-90s. Skies will feature full sun all day.

TONIGHT: Our lower humidity will allow for another relatively cool night. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s and low 70s with clear skies. South wind around 5 mph.

TUESDAY: That southerly breeze will continue to move even hotter and more humid air into Arkansas. Many locations including Little Rock will hit 100° Tuesday afternoon. The heat index will be near 110°.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Temperature in the triple digits continues on Wednesday. The pattern of hot and dry weather looks to continue into this upcoming weekend!

Happy Monday! – Meteorologist Alex Libby

