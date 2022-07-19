TUESDAY MORNING: Expect partly clear skies early in the morning, becoming sunny. Temperatures start out in the upper 70s to lower 80s. This will give us a head start when it comes to heating up. By midday, temperatures reach the mid-90s.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine will heat things up even more through the afternoon. This should send temperatures beyond the century mark, likely reaching about 101 with heat index values above 110. Excessive heat warnings are in effect. Be sure to drink plenty of water and stay cool.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: We remain mostly clear with very warm, muggy conditions. Overnight lows only slip into the lower 80s.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Sunshine remains dominant into Wednesday, heating temperatures even more. Highs reach about 103 with a breezy southwest wind. Then into the night, an approaching cool front will bring a few more clouds and perhaps a few isolated storms into Thursday morning. Behind this front, temperatures may drop to about 100.