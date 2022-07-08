FRIDAY MORNING: Skies remain mostly sunny into Friday, heating temperatures quickly through the morning. Temperatures soar into the mid and upper 90s by midday. An isolated shower will be possible, though not very likely. This remains the case into the afternoon as well.

FRIDAY AFTERNOON: This heat becomes even more dangerous in the afternoon. Excessive heat warnings have been issued for much of central Arkansas as temperatures reach 100 to 105 in some cases. Heat index values reach the 105 to 115 degree range. Drink plenty of water and stay as cool as possible to avoid heat-related illnesses.

FRIDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Into the night, a stray shower is possible. Otherwise, we’re partly cloudy with overnight lows slipping into the upper 70s.

SATURDAY & BEYOND: Saturday will bring more dangerous heat. But it also may come with a few more isolated storms. These won’t ease the drought, though we will take any rain we can get. These will come with a weak cool front, which drops highs into the lower and mid-90s for Sunday.