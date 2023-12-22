TONIGHT: Clouds will linger overnight with a few isolated showers. Temperatures will stay mild overnight falling into the upper 40s and lower 50s.

TOMORROW: Slim rain chances will continue tomorrow. The rain will be scattered throughout the morning and afternoon. Temperatures will warm into the mid to upper 60s.

EXTENDED: Sunday will likely be the rainiest day, with rain chances lingering into Christmas Day on Monday. A few thunderstorms will be possible as well. Temperatures look to stay on the mild side throughout the rest of the week and into the weekend.