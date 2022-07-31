TONIGHT: A few showers will linger overnight tonight. Temperatures will fall into the mid-70s overnight.

TOMORROW: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible on Monday, however much of the day will remain dry. We will have a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures warming up into the upper 80s and lower 90s.

TUESDAY: 90s will continue on Tuesday. Much of the day will be dry, however, a pop-up shower and storm will be possible through the afternoon hours.

EXTENDED: Pop shower and thunderstorm chances will continue on and off next week, however much of the week will be dry. Temperatures will remain slightly above average in the mid to upper 90s.