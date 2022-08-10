WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few more scattered showers and storms are expected into the midday and afternoon hours. But these will not be quite as widespread as recent days. Otherwise, we’re partly sunny and hot with highs in the upper 80s.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Skies will be partly cloudy overnight with a few isolated showers. Areas of patchy fog will also be possible. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

THURSDAY: Expect to see a bit more sunshine Thursday with only a very slight chance of an isolated shower. Most will be partly sunny with temperatures in the upper 80s.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Sunshine becomes more abundant into Friday and the following weekend. Highs return to the lower 90s. But a weak cool front sliding into the southeast may bring a very slight drop in humidity, allowing for lows in the upper 60s by Sunday morning.