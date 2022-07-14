TONIGHT: It’s another mild night tonight with clear and calm conditions. Temperatures will hover in the 90s through 9pm, 80s through midnight and ultimately, cool to the lower 70s overnight. Our average for this time of year is 71°F, so we aren’t too far off.

FRIDAY: High heat continues tomorrow with afternoon temps reaching the upper 90s, feeling more like 100°F. Sunny with a light easterly wind of 5-10mph and no shot for rain.

WHAT’S NEXT: Temps stay closer to 100°F on Saturday, but Sunday will be a smidge “cooler” in the mid 90s. The only shot for rain is Sunday and Monday, and those chances are slim. It’s going to get unbearably hot with worse temps and humidity next week.

