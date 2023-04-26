TODAY: Much like Tuesday, today will start with rain and end with rain. During the daytime hours, there will be a few scattered showers, with plenty of dry hours. Temperatures will be in the 60s for most Arkansans. East wind around 10 mph.
TONIGHT: Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in from the west. A few storms could be strong to severe in far southern Arkansas. Temperatures will cool into the mid 50s. Northeast wind 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Rain chances are lower for Thursday. Other than a few showers in north Arkansas we will be cloudy and mainly dry. Temperatures will warm near 70°!
EXTENDED OUTLOOK: Friday will be nice with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the mid 70s. I took away the rain chance for Saturday. It looks like the rain will move south of Arkansas. Sunday through Tuesday look cool and sunny.
– Meteorologist Alex Libby
