TODAY: Temperatures today will remain a bit cooler than average. Highs will warm into the upper 50s with building clouds by the afternoon. Winds will stay on the comfortable side out of the south around 5-10 mph.

TONIGHT: Clouds will continue to increase tonight as temperatures fall into the lower 40s. Rain returns tonight after 10 PM.

TOMORROW: Rain will continue through the morning and afternoon hours on Tuesday, keeping temperatures on the cool side in the 40s. After sunset, rain will move out of the area, and temperatures will continue to warm into the 50s overnight.

EXTENDED: Wednesday and Thursday look to be warm days with highs in the mid to upper 70s. However, as a front approaches, the chances for widespread showers and storms return overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Friday looks to be another rainy day before conditions dry out for this upcoming weekend.