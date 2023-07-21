TODAY: Showers and storms will slowly exit the state throughout the rest of the afternoon. Much of the evening looks to be dry, however, a hit-or-miss shower cannot be ruled out. A cold front will continue to move through the state this afternoon, keeping temperatures a bit milder than they were earlier this week.

TONIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms will be possible overnight, mainly across southern Arkansas as the front continues to push through the state.

THIS WEEKEND: A few lingering showers will be possible early Saturday morning across southern Arkansas, however, the rest of the weekend looks to be dry. Temperatures will stay near seasonal values in the upper 80s and lower 90s. Humidity will stay a bit lower this weekend as well.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will slowly start to warm again next week as sunny and dry weather continues.