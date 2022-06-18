TONIGHT: Temperatures will cool off nicely tonight falling into the mid to upper 60s.

TOMORROW: Sunday looks to be a more seasonal day thanks to the weak cold front that moved through the area Saturday. Humidity will also be on the lower side tomorrow with dew points in the 50s and 60s.

MONDAY: Temperatures will start to warm up again on Monday with highs back in the low to mid 90s. Humidity will also slowly start to increase on Monday. Sunny and dry weather will continue on Monday as well.

EXTENDED: Temperatures will continue to warm up throughout the week. Highs will be warming into the upper 90s with many areas seeing triple digit temperatures before the heat index. Sunny, dry, hot, and humid weather looks to continue for much of the week.