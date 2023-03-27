MONDAY MORNING: We begin our Monday with mostly clear skies and chilly temperatures following an overnight cold front. Temperatures start out in the upper 40s to lower 50s.

A few extra clouds will build in by midday. But sunshine will still shine through most of that. Temperatures warm to near 60 in time for lunch.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect these midday clouds to thin out more in the afternoon, leaving us mostly sunny. Temperatures will still be cooler than over the weekend with highs only in the upper 60s, which is right around average for this time of year.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Extra clouds will likely build through southern Arkansas into the evening, leading to a few passing showers overnight. Most will remain dry, though. This rain will be out of here pretty quickly by Tuesday morning. Temperatures slip into the lower and mid-40s. Rainfall totals will be around a tenth of an inch, at most.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: Expect a mix of sun and clouds on Tuesday with some cooler temperatures reinforced across the region. Temperatures reach the mid-60s for highs in the afternoon. Then with clear skies Tuesday night, lows slip into the upper 30s to lower 40s. Some frost will be possible across northern Arkansas.

Then into mid-week, we begin our warming trend. Highs reach the upper 60s by Wednesday, then mid-70s by Thursday. This will come with a strong southerly breeze, which will bring humidity with this warmth as well.

Our next big weather-maker will come as a result of this warm, moist air. At this point, we’re focusing on Friday afternoon and evening for what could be a significant risk for severe storms. Damaging wind, large hail and tornadoes all appear to be threats. So stay with the Arkansas Storm Team for updates in the coming days.