MONDAY AFTERNOON: Our early morning showers and storms will gradually diminish some into midday. But they don’t go away completely. A few new isolated storms may build, especially over northeast Arkansas. A few of these could put out some damaging wind at times. Otherwise, we’re hot and humid with partly sunny skies. Highs reach about 89 degrees.

MONDAY NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT: Skies remain partly cloudy into the night with temperatures slipping into the lower 70s. I few isolated showers or storms will be possible.

TUESDAY: Another wave of scattered storms will build across central and northern Arkansas Tuesday. These will add to the rainfall amounts over the region, potentially increase the flash flood risk. A few storms could be strong. Into the afternoon, things heat up again to nearly 90.

TUESDAY NIGHT AND BEYOND: Skies remain partly cloudy into Tuesday night with perhaps a lingering shower. Meanwhile, we’ll be monitoring yet another round of storms that rolls through Wednesday morning. A few of those storms may be strong. But the main risk will be flash flooding as many of those storms track over the same spots previously impacted. Overall, we could see 2 to 6 inches of rain through the first half of the week in some spots. Parts of southern Arkansas may end up staying much drier.