FRIDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to dominate across much of the state. But some extra clouds and perhaps a few showers may get into eastern Arkansas later in the afternoon. Temperatures climb into the upper 80s.

FRIDAY NIGHT: A few stray showers will still be possible in eastern Arkansas. Otherwise, we’ll be mostly clear to partly cloudy most of the night. Temperatures slip into the upper 60s by Saturday morning.

SATURDAY: Clouds become a bit more widespread Saturday, though some sun will still shine through. A few scattered showers and storms will be possible, mainly over central and eastern Arkansas. Temperatures reach the mid-80s.

SUNDAY & BEYOND: Sunday will bring a few more storms as a cold front moves through. Temperatures reach the upper 80s ahead of the front. But once it passes, temperatures plummet into the 50s and 60s Monday morning.