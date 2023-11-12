TONIGHT: We will see another chilly night across the state. Temperatures will cool into the 40s with partly cloudy skies. Folks across north Arkansas could drop into the 30s.

MONDAY: High-thin clouds will increase from the south on Monday. This will keep temperatures a few degrees cooler in south Arkansas. The rest of the state will be able to warm into the upper 60s with mostly sunny skies.

TUESDAY: Light rain will be possible south of Pine Bluff on Tuesday. Areas north of there will be dry but have mostly cloudy to overcast skies. Temperatures will top out in the mid 60s.

EXTENDED OUTLOOK: That same system that could bring a few drops to south Arkansas on Tuesday will bring a low rain chance to east Arkansas on Wednesday. The rest of the week will be quiet with temperatures in the upper 60s and low 70s

– Meteorologist Alex Libby

