TUESDAY MORNING: Expect abundant sunshine during the day Tuesday, heating temperatures quickly throughout the morning. By midday, temperatures reach into the mid-90s.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to heat temperatures into the upper 90s and lower 100s Tuesday afternoon. With humidity, heat index values soar between 100 and 110. No rain is expected, though a few isolated showers are possible closer to the Mississippi River.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain mostly clear through the night. But with remaining humidity, temperatures struggle to drop much. Lows slip into the upper 70s by daybreak on Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: More sunshine is on tap for Wednesday, heating temperatures to about 100 degrees. Once again, heat index values soar into the 100s. Heat advisories will likely be needed Wednesday. And as heat continues to build into late-week, this is likely to continue. But by Saturday an approaching cold front could bring some showers and storms and slightly less heat into early next week.