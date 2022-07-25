MONDAY MORNING: We begin our day with mostly clear skies and mild temperatures, right around 80. Through the morning, temperatures heat up quickly with plenty of sunshine. We’ll reach the mid-90s by midday.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: Sunshine continues to heat things up into the afternoon, likely up to about 100 degrees. Heat index values reach the 105 to 110 degree range. Heat advisories are in effect through the evening. An isolated shower will be possible, though unlikely.

MONDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear with warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: Expect the sunshine to remain a big factor in our forecast through Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs reach about 100 each day. But going into Thursday and Friday, and perhaps through the weekend, showers and storms appear more likely. This may bring some much-needed rainfall and relief from the heat as well. So stay tuned for updates.