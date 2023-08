FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and dangerously hot. A few isolated showers possible in the afternoon. Highs near 103. Heat index values over 110. Wind: NE 4-8 mph.

FRIDAY NIGHT: Mostly clear and very warm. Lows near 79. Wind: E 4-8 mph.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny and dangerously hot. Highs near 101. Heat index values over 110. A few hit-or-miss showers and storms will be possible during the afternoon and evening. Wind: NNW 5-10 mph.