TUESDAY MORNING: We begin our Tuesday with mostly clear skies. Temperatures heat up rather quickly across most of the state. By midday, we reach the upper 80s to about 90. Heat index values will be higher.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat advisories remain in effect across most of the state until 7 p.m. Temperatures soar into the mid-90s with heat index values between the upper 90s to about 105. A few isolated storms build across the state into late-afternoon. A few could be on the strong side.

TUESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: Showers and storms become a bit more widespread into the night. A few could be strong, perhaps producing damaging wind at times. Temperatures slip to about 70 degrees by Wednesday morning with continued rain in most cases.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: Scattered storms will slip farther south into Wednesday morning and midday. Then a few storms will be possible in southern Arkansas later in the day. Things dry out into Central Arkansas by the afternoon. But temperatures only reach the upper 70s and lower 80s with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Then we’re cooler and drier with highs in the 80s later in the week.