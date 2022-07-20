WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect mostly sunny skies with perhaps an isolated shower Wednesday afternoon. Temperatures climb to about 101. Heat index values range between 105 and 115. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect again through the evening. An isolated shower is possible, though not necessarily likely.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: As this frontal boundary drifts into the state, it likely stalls. This will bring a few more clouds overnight with perhaps a few more isolated showers and storms. Still, these will be few and far between. So many will remain dry. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s.

THURSDAY: These spotty storms may linger into the morning with some residual cloud coverage into the day. This may ease the heat a bit, but only bringing highs down to the upper 90s. Heat index values still reach nearly 105. An isolated shower or storm may still be possible Thursday afternoon.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Once the front dies off, expect abundant sunshine and more intense heat. So this heat wave will live on through the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs around 100 to 103. Heat index values will be far higher, posing a continued risk for heat related illnesses.