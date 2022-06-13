MONDAY AFTERNOON: Expect abundant sunshine to continue heating us up into the afternoon. Highs reach the mid and upper 90s. With humidity, the feels like temperature climbs into the 100 to 110 degree range. Heat advisories and excessive heat warnings are in effect statewide through 8 p.m.

MONDAY NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT: Skies remain clear with temperatures dropping into the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: Humidity may ease up a bit into your Tuesday. But the heat continues to rage with abundant sunshine. Highs reach the mid and upper 90s with heat index values in the 98 to 105 degree range.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: The heat continues into mid-week. But the humidity remains a bit easier to deal with. Highs reach the mid-90s with heat index values in the upper 90s to lower 100s. This break will be short-lived, though. Heat and humidity will rage into late-week with highs in the upper 90s and heat index values well into the 100s.