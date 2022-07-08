TONIGHT: Temperatures will be slow to cool down, and won’t all that much tonight and overnight. After hitting 102°F in Little Rock this afternoon, it won’t drop to the 80s until 10pm…and the low 80s are as low as temps go overnight. Last time Little Rock was this hot was July 22, 2016.

SATURDAY: More dangerous heat and humidity tomorrow. High temps in upper 90s Saturday afternoon with it feeling as hot as 113°F. Mostly sunny with a few isolated showers & storms possible through the day, but it is not expected to be widespread.

WHAT’S NEXT: Relief arrives Sunday! Drier air will make it feel better with temperatures lower (but still hot) in the low 90s.

