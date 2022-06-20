TONIGHT: Enjoy tonight, because it will be the coolest night this week. Low temps will drop to the upper 60s and hover close to 70°F for Little Rock. Our average for this time of year is 69°F, so it will feel more seasonable in the morning at least. Clear and calm with a southeasterly wind at 5mph.

TUESDAY: Tuesday is the official start of summer (Summer Solstice), and it will definitely feel like it. Afternoon temps in the upper 90s with heat indices closer to 103°F. Sunny all day.

WHAT’S NEXT: Extreme heat in the upper 90s lasts through Sunday. Little Rock and some spots a little farther south could hit 100°F this week.

Download the Arkansas Storm Team app

To make sure you are staying up-to-date with the forecast, download the Arkansas Storm Team app to get updates anywhere at any time.

To watch the latest video updates from the Arkansas Storm Team, you can check them out here.

FOX16 WEATHER

The Arkansas Storm Team is a collaboration of two stations to bring you the largest weather team in the state when covering Arkansas weather.