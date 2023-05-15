MONDAY: We begin our Monday with partly cloudy skies and very warm, muggy conditions. Some early morning fog will be possible as well. But by midday, we’re mostly sunny with temperatures reaching the mid-80s.

Through the afternoon, temperatures continue to climb. Highs reach about 90 degrees with heat index values in the lower 90s. A few isolated showers will be possible over northern Arkansas.

EXTENDED FORECAST: We’ll remain partly cloudy through the night as a cool front begins drifting through. This might bring an isolated shower overnight or even during the day Tuesday. Overnight lows drop into the upper 60s. Then highs only reach the mid-80s Tuesday afternoon.

We’ll likely stay dry though mid-week, though an isolated shower could linger into Wednesday. Highs reach the lower 80s. Then we warm back into the mid and upper 80s by Friday.

Then Friday, another cold front will bring a few more showers and storms Friday night into Saturday morning. This cold front will bring even cooler, drier air for the weekend. Highs will reach the mid-70s with lows in the 50s.