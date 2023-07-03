MONDAY: Partly sunny, hot and very humid. Highs near 96. Heat index between 95 and 105. Isolated showers and storms are possible, mainly over central and south Arkansas. A few could be strong or severe, bringing the risk for damaging wind to some areas.

MONDAY NIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. Lows near 73. A few isolated showers will be possible.

INDEPENDENCE DAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. Highs near 94. Heat index between 95 and 105. A few more scattered storms are possible, mainly over central and south Arkansas. A few could be strong or severe, bringing a risk for damaging wind.