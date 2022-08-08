MONDAY AFTERNOON: Temperatures will likely reach the mid-90s early in the afternoon. Then showers and storms become more scattered, perhaps easing the heat just a bit in spots. Still, a heat advisory is in effect for the afternoon in southeast Arkansas. Heat index values will likely range between 95 and 105.

MONDAY NIGHT: A few isolated showers and storms may linger into the night. Otherwise, we remain partly cloudy with temperatures into the mid-70s.

TUESDAY: More scattered showers and storms are in the forecast for Tuesday. Temperatures will likely only reach the upper 80s due to more clouds and showers.

WEDNESDAY & BEYOND: These continue into Wednesday. But they’ll be hit-or-miss. So some may still miss out on the beneficial moisture. Later in the week, expect more sunshine and temperatures returning to the lower 90s.