WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: Expect more sunshine into the afternoon with highs reaching the lower 90s. Heat index values won’t be much higher since humidity is a bit lower. Humidity may still linger in southern Arkansas, though. That’s where a few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Humidity remains relatively low overnight as a bit more cloud coverage streams in. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s with a few in the upper 60s. No rain is anticipated, though a few isolated showers may reach southwest Arkansas early Thursday morning.

THURSDAY: Expect mostly cloudy skies Thursday with only a few isolated showers, mainly in our western counties.

FRIDAY & BEYOND: Going into Friday, we’ll continue to see clouds with slightly greater rain chances. Those rain chances linger into the weekend with highs in the mid and upper 80s.