MONDAY MORNING: We will see mostly sunny skies through much of your morning, heating temperatures into the upper 80s to lower 90s by midday. Rain should hold off through the morning.

MONDAY AFTERNOON: The heat continues to build through the afternoon. Highs likely reach the low and mid-90s while heat index values reach the upper 90s to perhaps 101 or 102. Scattered showers and storms become a bit more widespread into late-afternoon, a few of which could be strong to severe in northwest Arkansas.

MONDAY EVENING & OVERNIGHT: A few showers linger early in the evening. But overnight, we should be mostly dry with partly to mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures slip into the upper 70s.

TUESDAY & BEYOND: A cool front slowly drifts through the state Tuesday into Wednesday. A few isolated showers will be possible, though most will be dry as the front passes. Behind the front, there will be a very slight drop in humidity. So as we head into mid and late-week, expect temperatures to stay hot. But it will feel a bit more comfortable.