TUESDAY AFTERNOON: Heat advisories remain in effect through 8 p.m. as temperatures soar into the upper 90s. Heat index values range between 100 and 107. Later in the afternoon, a few isolated showers may develop. But most will stay dry.

TUESDAY NIGHT: A few more isolated showers or perhaps even a thunderstorm will be possible as this cool front drifts through. Temperatures slip into the mid-70s.

WEDNESDAY: A few morning showers will be possible. Some may linger in southern Arkansas into the early afternoon. Otherwise, we’ll become mostly sunny with slightly cooler temperatures. Highs reach the lower 90s. Heat index values still reach the upper 90s to about 100.

THURSDAY & BEYOND: Sunshine dominates into late-week, starting another warming trend. Highs reach the mid-90s on Thursday. Then we climb back into the upper 90s with more sunshine Friday and Saturday. Then another cool front may arrive Sunday, bringing a few more spotty storms and easing the heat a bit more into early next week.