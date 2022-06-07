TUESDAY MORNING: We start out our Tuesday with very warm, muggy conditions. Temperatures start out mostly in the 70s with a slight increase in cloud coverage. Meanwhile, a cluster of strong storms rolling out of Oklahoma will likely reach western Arkansas sometime later in the morning.

TUESDAY AFTERNOON: This cluster of storms will roll through the state, bringing the risk for damaging wind and hail to some areas. They also bring frequent thunder and lightning, torrential rain and possibly some flash flooding. Otherwise, we’ll be partly cloudy and hot with highs reaching the mid-80s.

TUESDAY NIGHT AND OVERNIGHT: The strongest storms will move out of the state by the evening. But a few lingering isolated showers cannot be ruled out into the night. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s and upper 60s with partly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY AND BEYOND: Another wave of strong storms will roll through the state, tapping into the abundant heat and humidity. This could increase the flash flood risk a bit more into mid-week. But they don’t necessarily last all day. We could see some clearing, allowing temperatures to heat into the upper 80s by the afternoon. This pattern of hit-or-miss storms will continue through late-week as heat and humidity remains.