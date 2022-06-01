WEDNESDAY MORNING: We begin our day with an increase in cloud coverage. We remain partly cloudy through much of the morning. An isolated shower will be possible, though the greatest threat for rain comes in the afternoon. Temperatures start out mild, likely near 70. By midday, we reach the upper 80s and lower 90s.

WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON: A few hit-or-miss showers and storms will be more likely into the afternoon hours, especially through northwest Arkansas. These could produce some strong, damaging wind gusts and perhaps some large hail. The tornado risk is low. High temperatures reach the upper 80s and lower 90s. Then temperatures cool off some with rainfall.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT & OVERNIGHT: As this cold front slowly works its way through the state, a few additional showers and storms will be possible. These could be strong at times, perhaps lingering into the early morning hours on Thursday. Temperatures slip into the lower 70s.

THURSDAY AND BEYOND: A few more showers and storms will be possible, especially early in the day Thursday. There is a very low risk for severe storms in southeast Arkansas. By the afternoon, skies clear out some with temperatures only reaching the lower 80s. Sunshine becomes more widespread with cooler, drier air by Friday.